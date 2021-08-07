Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Announces Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 4,607,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

