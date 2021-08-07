Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.90.

KEL stock opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.31.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

