Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.29 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.