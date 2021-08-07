KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for M.D.C. in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $8.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 869.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.