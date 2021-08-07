KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

CLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

