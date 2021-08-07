KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXPI opened at $213.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

