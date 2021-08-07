KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,006,000 after buying an additional 516,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.