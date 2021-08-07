KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

NYSE PNW opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 878,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,021,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 217,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

