Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$21.13. 241,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,947. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$21.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

