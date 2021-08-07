Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 398,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $659.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.