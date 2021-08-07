Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 766,639 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after acquiring an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after acquiring an additional 621,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

