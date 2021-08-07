Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

KRG stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 307,033 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

