KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 1,103 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KLA stock opened at $353.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.77. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

