KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella Sells 472 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLA alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $353.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.