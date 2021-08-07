KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,553 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA stock opened at $353.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

