KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLAC stock opened at $353.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,553. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

