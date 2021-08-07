Konomi Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.21 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

