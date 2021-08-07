Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.
KOP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 127,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
