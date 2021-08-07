Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $407.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

