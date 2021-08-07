Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 16,877 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period.

HYLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 123,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,942. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53.

