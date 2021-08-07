Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 562 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,572,685 shares of company stock valued at $227,589,751. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

