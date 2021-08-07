Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

FIW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 80,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,486. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.35.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

