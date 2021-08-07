Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics comprises about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

