Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $82,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $4,016,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 193,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

