Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $211,487.25 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $211,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.78 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.