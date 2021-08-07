K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF stock opened at €12.09 ($14.22) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.