Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 697,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

