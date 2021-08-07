Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Cap Reaches $441,280.83

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $441,280.83 and approximately $20,111.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004112 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.