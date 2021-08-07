L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 401,699 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

