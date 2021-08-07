Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Tops $28.70 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and $23.19 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00861448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00099807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,473,445 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

