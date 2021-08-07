Lamden Price Reaches $0.0590 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $68,001.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

