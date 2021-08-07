Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

LSTR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.60. 142,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

