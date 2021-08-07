LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE:LCII opened at $147.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 57.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

