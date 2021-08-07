Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

