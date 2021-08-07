Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.10

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.10 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 974,014 shares trading hands.

LTG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.10.

In related news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

