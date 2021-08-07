Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.69. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $733,048 over the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

