Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leonardo currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Leonardo alerts:

FINMY stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.