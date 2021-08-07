Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 18104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

