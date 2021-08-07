Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Up 3.7%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.