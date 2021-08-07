Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

LTRPA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 783,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,955. The firm has a market cap of $310.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

