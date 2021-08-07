Liberum Capital Trims National Express Group (LON:NEX) Target Price to GBX 310

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.98. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

