Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) Insider Sells A$38,363.31 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) insider John Coghlan sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.15 ($5.82), for a total value of A$38,363.31 ($27,402.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc develops and delivers a mobile application in the United States and internationally. It offers Life360 mobile application for families that provides communications, driving safety, and location sharing. The company was formerly known as LReady, Inc and changed its name to Life360, Inc in October 2011.

