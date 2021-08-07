Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.400 EPS.

LCUT traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

