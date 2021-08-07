Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.40.

A number of analysts have commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.