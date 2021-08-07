Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of LTBR opened at $6.26 on Friday. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Lightbridge worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

