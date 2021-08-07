Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

ZEV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 437,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,815. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.

In other Lightning eMotors news, Director Neil Miotto purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

