Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,157,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,867,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

