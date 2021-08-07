Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

