Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Lightspeed POS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.