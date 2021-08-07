Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.36.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -119.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

